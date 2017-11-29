Berdenia G. “Deenie” Utrup, 81, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born March 24, 1936, in Dekalb County, Indiana, the daughter of Harry B. and Velma (Grogg) Shipe, who both preceded her in death. On June 18, 1955, she married Arthur J. Utrup, who died August 2, 2013.

Survivors include two sons, Gary (Raylene) Utrup of Lewisville, Texas, and Kenneth (Elizabeth) Utrup of Delphos; two daughters, Susan (Charles) Odenweller of Lima and Sandra (Jeffrey) Marion of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two brothers, Merritt and Billy Shipe; four sisters, Crystal Mahoney, Barbara Horstman, Echo June Kessler, and Gloria Amstutz; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Cleo and Donald Shipe; two sisters, Clytie Connor and Jenovie Bailey; a son, Gregory A. Utrup; a granddaughter, Lauren Marion; and a great-grandson, Eli Denman, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, December 1, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, November 30, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:45 that evening.

Preferred memorials: American Lung Association.

