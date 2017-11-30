Benjamin Alan Harris, 84, of Van Wert, died at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born June 27, 1933, in Van Wert, the son of Dr. Philip and Marcia (Ireton) Harris, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by a daughter, Mary Louise Harris; a grandson; and six nieces and nephews.

A brother, Philip “Pete” Harris, and one sister, Nancy Sudimack, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, December 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert at a later date.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: CHP Home Care & Hospice.

