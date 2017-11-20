topamax recall


Monday, Nov. 20, 2017

All area winter sports coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send nominations for the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the week to: sports@thevwindependent.com.

Nominations must be received by 12 p.m. each Tuesday. One name will be picked each week, and the winner will receive a T-shirt from Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, and will be featured each Friday at www.thevwindependent.com.

