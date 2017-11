Submitted information

CONVOY — The Miller City junior/varsity boys’ basketball game at Crestview scheduled for December 2 has been rescheduled for Monday, January 8. The junior varsity game will start at 6 p.m.

As previously announced, the Van Wert at Crestview junior varsity/varsity boys’ basketball game at Crestview scheduled for December 1 has been rescheduled for Friday, December 8. The jv game will start at 6 p.m.