Anita S. Closson, 74, of Van Wert, passed away at her Van Wert residence early Monday morning, November 13, 2017.

She was born June 6, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of Paul and Alvira (Schmit) Remaklus, who both preceded her in death.

Anita is survived by two sons, Andrew (Merry) Closson of Mason and Jordan Closson of Van Wert. Also surviving are grandchildren Sophia Closson, Katherine Closson, Bethany Closson, Devanne Closson, and Peyton Closson; two stepgrandchildren, Samuel Griner and Luke Griner; and a stepgreat-grandchild, Krew Davis. She is also survived by two sisters, Beverly Hevel of Fort Wayne and Jean Brown of Van Wert.

Three brothers and a sister preceded her in death.

Reading and walking were Anita’s favorite pastimes, and she was also an avid protector of the environment. Anita was also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, November 18, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating.

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Instead of flowers, the family suggests gifts to St. Jude Hospital or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

