DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert city officials seeking to pass an income tax increase have their work cut out for them.

Analysis of the defeat of the 0.28-percent city income tax levy show opposition to the issue was widespread, with all but three of Van Wert’s 15 precincts voting against it.

In fact, in two of the city’s four wards, all seven precincts opposed the measure.

In First Ward, all three precincts, 1A, 1B, and 1D, defeated the initiative. Precinct 1A downed the tax increase 50-36, 1B voted against it, 47-33, and the vote was 57-20 against it in 1D.

The city’s Second Ward was also unanimously against the tax increase. The ward’s Precinct 2A defeated the issue 60-21, Precinct 2B voted 71-44 against it, Precinct 2C voted 62-33 in opposition, and Precinct 2D was against the tax issue 92-76.

Third Ward saw the most support for the tax increase. Two precincts in the Third Ward, 3C and 3D, voted in favor of the increase, although the margin of difference in 3D was just four votes: 85-81. Precinct 3C voted 106-93 in favor of the issue.

Even the Fourth Ward, which usually is more supportive of tax issues, saw only one precinct, 4D, in favor of the tax increase.

Precinct 4A voted 52-44 against the levy, Precinct 4B saw the issue downed by the greatest margin, 52 votes, downing the issue 103-51, while Precinct 4C also opposed the tax increase, 104-92.

Precinct 4D, the largest precinct in the city, approved the tax increase 206-164.

While Mayor Jerry Mazur has said the tax increase will be on the ballot again in May, it’s obvious that a lot of work needs to be done to garner enough support to pass the tax issue.

It’s also obvious that cost-cutting measures will be needed, starting in January, if the city is going to balance its budget for the coming year, although the mayor did back off a statement that the fire department would not be making assist EMS calls (see story below).