VW independent/submitted information

Amvets Auxiliary Post 698 in Middle Point and Lincolnview Local Schools are partnering with The Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio to gather much needed items for local veterans.

On Friday, November 10, prior to the Veterans Day program at Lincolnview, all students and community members are asked to help local veterans in need by bringing in items for the Veterans Food Pantry. There will be a collection area at the high school entrance.

This is a wonderful opportunity to give back to local veterans who have bravely served this country. Examples of needed items include: Canned vegetables, canned meats, canned fruits, soups, pastas/boxed meals, breakfast items, baking items, all health and/or beauty items.

Middle Point Amvets members are very excited about this partnering opportunity with Lincolnview Local Schools to help and honor local veterans.

Questions can be directed to Linda Lewis, president of Amvets Auxiliary Unit 698, at 419.587.3119.