Van Wert independent sports

Thanksgiving Day means the three F’s – Family, Food and Football.

To carry on the football tradition, www.thevwindependent.com has teamed up with radio stations WKSD and WERT to name a local All-Star high school football team.

Van Wert head coach Keith Recker, Crestview head coach Jared Owens, Antwerp head coach Drew Altimus, Paulding head coach Tyler Arend, Wayne Trace head coach Mike Speice, Delphos Jefferson head coach Brandon Behnfeldt and Delphos St. John’s head coach Todd Schulte were each asked to submit names to be considered for the All-Star team. All seven of those coaches responded in fine fashion.

Difficult decisions were made to trim a lengthy list of names to 12 players on offense, 12 on defense (each has a flex player), plus three specialists.

The VW independent will post the All-Star list at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.