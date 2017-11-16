Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday how the football regional champions will be paired next week in the state semifinals in all divisions except Division III and VI. Geography is the biggest factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired in the state semifinals.

The winners of Division VII Regions 25 and 27 will meet, and the winners of Regions 26 and 28 will meet in the state semifinals. All pairings are listed below.

Division I State Semifinals – Friday, November 24, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Saturday, November 18.

Region 1 vs. Region 2

Region 3 vs. Region 4

Division I Regional Finals – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 17. Pairings are shown with seeds and records.

Home teams listed first.

Region 1: 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium.

Region 2: 1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium.

Region 3: 5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium.

Region 4: 1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium.

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, November 24, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Saturday, November 18.

Region 5 vs. Region 6

Region 7 vs. Region 8

Division II Regional Finals – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 17. Pairings are shown with seeds and records.

Home teams listed first.

Region 5: 1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0) at Green Memorial Stadium

Region 6: 1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 7: 5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Region 8: 1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, November 24, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Saturday, November 18.

State semifinal pairings cannot be determined until after regional finals.

Division III Regional Finals – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 17. Pairings are shown with seeds and records.

Home teams listed first.

Region 9: 1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3) at Salem Reilly Stadium

Region 10: 1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0) at Sandusky Strobel Field, Cedar Point Stadium

Region 11: 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field

Region 12: 1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3) at Riverside Stebbins Edmundson Stadium

Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, November 24, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Saturday, November 18.

Region 13 vs. Region 14

Region 15 vs. Region 16

Division IV Regional Finals – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 17. Pairings are shown with seeds and records.

Home teams listed first.

Region 13: 1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14: 5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0) at Ashland Community Stadium

Region 15: 5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16: 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division V State Semifinals – Friday, November 24, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Saturday, November 18.

Region 17 vs. Region 18

Region 19 vs. Region 20

Division V Regional Finals – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 17. Pairings are shown with seeds and records.

Home teams listed first.

Region 17: 1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium/Jim Schalmo Field

Region 18: 1 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

Region 19: 1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Stadium

Region 20: 5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium

Division VI State Semifinals – Friday, November 24, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Saturday, Nov. 18.

State semifinal pairings cannot be determined until after regional finals.

Division VI Regional Finals – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 17. Pairings are shown with seeds and records.

Region 21: 1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 22: 1 Findlay Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 23: 1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium

Region 24: 4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals – Friday, November 24, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Saturday, November 18.

Region 25 vs. Region 27

Region 26 vs. Region 28

Division VII Regional Finals – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 17. Pairings are shown with seeds and records.

Home teams listed first.

Region 25: 1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 26: 1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 27: 1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex

Region 28: 4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field