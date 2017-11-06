DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people appeared for criminal hearings this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

On Monday, Tawnie Johnson, 28, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all felonies of the fifth degree, during an arraignment hearing.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield released her on a personal surety bond and also scheduled a pretrial conference for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 29.

Percy Huffman, 35, of Van Wert, entered a change of plea on Monday. Huffman changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of a treatment program.

Courtney Pratt, 24, of Van Wert, also appeared Wednesday for a change of plea hearing. Pratt then entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. She also requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction, and her case was then stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Samantha Lacy, 25, of Van Wert, was resentenced to a drug court requirement, after she was found to be ineligible for the treatment program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

David Scott, 32, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his treatment in lieu of conviction by failing drug tests. Sentencing in the case was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018, and Scott was released on a surety bond until sentencing.

Andrew Bolenbaugh, 41, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested a continuance of his case, set for December 4, to allow more time to prepare his defense.

A pretrial conference was scheduled in the case for January 17, 2018.