Artists, dabblers, and pros! Don’t forget check in your work for the annual Wassenberg Artist Members’ Exhibit! The days we are accepting work are Friday, November 10, Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12.

On November 18, we will then open the annual Wassenberg Artist Members’ Exhibit just in time for the holiday season with an opening party! All our receptions are free and we encourage the public to join us. We offer free appetizers and cash bar. Our entertainment for the evening is The Changing Elements Band, a local, chill group with a hint of tribal backing. Call the art center or check out our website for more information.

The annual Artists’ Exhibit is a great time to take care of some holiday shopping. Artist create original works of art, photographs, sculpture, pottery, and many other items. In addition, the gift area is open year round. Consider supporting our local artists with quality giving.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight:

November 9: Alcohol Ink Tiles: November 9: Join us for a quick evening of creative fun. Short, simple projects you usually get to take home that night. Bring your friends, (or guitar-they’re friends too) On this ArtNight, Ralph Stuckman will join us and show us how to make alcohol ink tiles! Make a trivet, wall hanging, coaster, wall hanging or use your imagination! Project fee is $10, includes first glass of wine, pop or beer. Additional beverages at regular WAC prices.

November 16: Mini Hanging Succulent Planters: We will be making succulent (or other small plants) with extruded clay (think giant Play-Doh factory). Instructor Hope Wallace will show you different techniques on how to construct, decorate and glaze your mini-planters. Finished pieces can be picked up in approximately two weeks after firing. These items make great groupings; you’ll want to make more than one. $15 fee includes up to three) planters and first glass of wine. Additional planters $5 each. Additional beverages at regular WAC prices.

November 30: Elf Workshop: The Elf Workshop is back! You and your family can partake in all or just a few of the holiday craft stations. The elf workshop is great for all levels. You can create unique, projects to give as special gifts or use for holiday décor. Several instructors will be on hand to assist you. Light snacks, hot chocolate and the cash bar will be available. More information on this popular event soon!

ArtReach: We still have some openings available in both age groups. We still have some openings, and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is wassenbergartcenter.org.