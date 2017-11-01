Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will celebrate Commitment Sunday/Christ The King, as well as honor Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans, at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday, November 26. The community, family members, and friends are welcome to attend.

The following First UM Church veterans serving on active duty in the U.S. armed forces sometime between November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, include Greg Amstutz, Andy Anderson, Jack Boley, Dave Clouse, Warren Foy, Steve Gehres, Gil Gutierrez, Jerry Hoffman, Mel Hurless, Linda Jeknavorian, Roy Jeknavorian, Lloyd Marvin, Steven Mendenhall, Harold Merkle, Joel Penton, John Slagle, Michael Stanley, Chuck Steele, Toby Thomas, Dick Waters, Merle Whetstone, John Wehage, and John Wortman.

For more information, call the church at 419.238.0631.