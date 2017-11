The YMCA of Van Wert County recently received a $1,000 donation from First Federal Savings & Loan for its 2017 annual Board Campaign. Campaign money is directed to the YMCA youth, and family financial assistance program. Here, YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab (center) is shown with First Federal employees (from the left) Diane Moots, Brian Renner, Adam Ries, and Suzie Grimes. photo submitted