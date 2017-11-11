DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people appeared Monday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and eight people Wednesday for a variety of criminal hearings.

Aaron Crutchfield, 36, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree, during an arraignment hearing held Monday. Judge Martin D. Burchfield released Crutchfield on a personal surety bond, with the added requirement that he have no contract with the alleged victim in the case. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 8.

Two other people also appeared for bond violation hearings on Monday.

Chad Fisher, 41, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to report to the probation department. He was re-released on a surety bond with the requirement he report to probation twice a week. He also appeared for a pretrial conference on Wednesday, where he changed his plea to guilty on a charge of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. A second charge of possession of heroin, also a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea on the cocaine possession count. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 29.

In addition to Fisher, two other people also changed their pleas on Wednesday.

Lisa Dull, 54, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. November 29. She was released on a surety bond, with the added requirement she report to probation at least three times a week.

Kessa Eddins, 33, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond by failing to report to probation. A new bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 8.

On Wednesday, Donald James Smith, 39, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his right to a speedy trial and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 29.

Ricky Welker, 35, of Van Wert, entered guilty pleas in two separate cases. In the first case, he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on police officers, each a felony of the fourth degree. A first-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest was dismissed in exchange for his guilty pleas.

In the second case, he pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence, downgraded from a fourth-degree felony to a first-degree misdemeanor offense. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. November 29.

Three probation violation hearings were also held on Wednesday.

Jacquelyn Fortman, 28, of Ohio City, admitted violating her probation by testing positive for drugs. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail in each of two cases, with the sentences to run concurrently. She was also given credit for 158 days already served in the first case while awaiting sentencing, and 160 days in the second case, leaving 22 days yet to serve.

Andrew Thomas, 36, of Ohio City, denied violating his probation by testing positive for drugs. A hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 15. A request for a surety bond was denied and bond was set at $100,000 cash/commercial surety.

Paul Bakle, 34, of Van Wert, appeared for a probation violation hearing, but the hearing was continued until 9 a.m. November 8.

Two people were also sentenced on Wednesday.

Nicole Cooper, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control, including up to six months at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, after previously admitted she violated her probation by testing positive for drugs. She must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Samantha Lacy, 25, of Paulding, was sentenced to five years of community control, including up to six months at the WORTH Center, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She must also seek employment, obtain her General Educational Development (GED) certificate, and undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.