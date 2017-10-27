Zyathen Andre Blair, 3 months, of Grover Hill, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born July 2, 2017, in Lima, the son of Tristen Andre Blair of Grover Hill and Destiny Marie Brooks of Van Wert, who both survive.

Other survivors include his grandparents, Craig and Carla Blair of Grover Hill, Kathy Brooks of Van Wert, and Chris Brooks of Van Wert; and aunt and uncles Samantha Rynearson, Kayla Reed, Breana Blair, Ashly Blair, Bethany Blair, Margarete Brown, Zachary Brooks, and Samantha Brooks.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.