Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is excited to announce a fun, freewill donation event to help “black out” domestic violence. On Monday, October 30, the black lights and body/face paint will go on for 45 minutes of Black Light Yoga.

The event will start at 7 p.m., with the first 15 pre-registered invited to come early for provided glow sticks and body/face paint. All other registrants are invited to bring their own glow items. All level of yogis are welcome and yoga mats are limited; participants are encouraged to bring their own.

“With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA fitness team wanted to do something fun to help the amazing programs the YWCA offers to those in need of Domestic Violence related assistance,” stated J.J. McClain, health and wellness coordinator at the YWCA. “This is an event open to the public, with 100 percent of the donations brought in from the event staying right here in Van Wert County.”

Those interested may pre-register for this event by calling 419.238.6639 or emailing jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org. Glowy refreshments will be available, as well as information on all housing services offered at the YWCA.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.