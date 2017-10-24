The YWCA of Van Wert recently received a Little Free Library from Van Wert Manor. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that aspires to provide 24/7 access to books. Its goal is to promote reading and build communities through book exchanges. The YWCA is very appreciative and excited to have received the library and looks forward to spreading literacy and making it grow in the Van Wert community. Van Wert Manor is leading this project for the area. The YWCA would also like to thank Van Wert Manor for its continued support and generous donation. Shown are (from the left) Van Wert Manor Administrator Jacque Welch, YWCA Youth Case Coordinator Brian Beery, and YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick. The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency. YWCA photo