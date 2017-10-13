Congratulations to the Van Wert Elementary School students chosen for the Word of the Week award! Pictured with Principal Justin Krogman and Vice Principal Tracy Wehner are students recognized for persevering and never giving up. Award winners this week are Ryder, grade 1; Braden, grade 2; Noah, grade 3; Johan, grade 4; and Addison, grade 5. Also pictured is Jonas, who was absent from last week’s photo. Each child received a free Mighty Kids Meal from the local McDonald’s restaurants, a certificate from WERT Radio, and a free taco from Taco Bell. (photo submitted)