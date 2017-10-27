Van Wert High School junior Cal Wolfrum is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the Week. Wolfrum, who was nominated by head coach Ryan Holliday, helped lead the Van Wert boys cross country team to the program’s first district championship since 2014 on Saturday. Wolfrum showed great leadership, teamwork and racing strategy in working with teammate Jacob Wasson throughout the race, pushing Wasson to a third place individual finish. Wolfrum finished fourth overall and ran a season personal record of 16:40. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent