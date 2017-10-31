Van Wert independent sports

Radio stations Classic Hits 99.7FM WKSD and Unforgettable 1220AM and 104.3FM WERT have announced this week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoff game broadcast schedule.

WKSD will broadcast live from Norwalk as the Wayne Trace Raiders (6-4) take on poll champion St. Paul Flyers (10-0) in the Division VII, Region 26 quarterfinals. Pregame coverage will begin at approximately 6:45, with the kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

WERT will be in Convoy and will provide live coverage of No. 4 Crestview’s Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal game between the Knights (9-1) and the Ansonia Tigers (6-4). Pregame coverage will start at around 7, followed by the kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

You can also stream the games via the free mobile apps – WKSD and WERT – or you can stream live from your computer at www.go997.com, www.wert1220.com, and wwwthevwindependent.com.