A good-sized crowd braved chilly outside temperatures to attend a spirited performance of The Wizard of Oz Monday evening at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Above, the Cowardly Lion acts, well, cowardly, as Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and Tin Man watch. Below, the Lullaby League welcomes Dorothy to Munchkin Land. A second performance has been scheduled for 7 p.m. today. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent