VW independent/submitted information

The greatest family musical of all time, The Wizard of Oz, is touching down in Van Wert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center for two nights, October 30 and 31, at a family friendly showtime of 7 p.m. This spectacular stage show is presented by Laing Dentistry Inc.

Tickets are available online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office 419.238.NPAC. This magical production is a celebration of the 1939 MGM movie, and will be presented with breathtaking special effects that will sweep audiences away from the moment the tornado twists its way into Kansas.

Leading the cast as Dorothy is Kalie Kaimann, who previously played this role for the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. She has also performed as Bonnie in Anything Goes, Logainne in 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Ulla in The Producers, Millie Dilmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and Minnie Fay in Hello Dolly! She received a Best Featured Actress in a Musical by Broadway World.com for her performance as Minnie Fay.

Chris Duir will play the role of Scarecrow/Hunk. For Prather Entertainment Group he played the role of Bert in Mary Poppins and Eugene in the national tour of Grease. Regional credits include Crazy for You (Bobby Child), Damn Yankees (Smokey), The Drowsy Chaperone(George), and Singin’ in the Rain (Production Tenor). He was also a singer for Celebrity Cruises and Galaxy Macau Resort.

Christopher Russell will portray Tinman/Hickory. He performed as Avram/Perchik understudy in the national tour of Fiddler on the Roof. Regionally, he has performed in Funny Girl (Eddie Ryan), The Producers (Leo Bloom), The Full Monty (Jerry Lukowski), Lend Me A Tenor (Max), Steppin’ Out (Geoffrey), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Freddy Benson), and Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical (Wally), for which he also composed the original score.

Victor Legarreta will portray the Cowardly Lion/Zeke. Legarreta has performed professionally in over 150 productions nationally, internationally, and on cruise ships, including the recent roles of the Cop in the hilarious comedy Shear Madness, Public Enemy No. 1 in Anything Goes, and numerous comedies for Prather Entertainment Group. He is also a director and has written many musical revues. He previously portrayed the Cowardly Lion at the Broadway Palm in Fort Myers, Florida.

The other leading roles will be played by Emily Perzan (Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West) Regional: Velma (Chicago), Cassie (A Chorus Line), Vivian (Legally Blonde), Maureen (Rent), Rutledge (1776). Kirk Lawrence (Professor Marvel/The Wizard of Oz). Regional credits include Clue: The Musical (Colonel Mustard), Oklahoma (Mr. Carnes), A Wonderful Life (Mr. Potter), and Sweeney Todd (Todd). He toured internationally with Julie Taymor, Steve Reich, and Penny Arcade. Ashleigh Thompson (Aunt Em/Glinda) Regional: 9 to 5 (Judy), Jenny Wiley Theatre; Company (Kathy) Heritage Theatre Festival; and Oliver (Nancy), Festival 56. She has a BFA in Musical Theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory. Michael Weaver (Uncle Henry/Gatekeeper) National Tours: Fiddler on the Roof, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Regional: Shear Madness, Camelot, Sister Act, Greater Tuna, and Christmas Story.

And, of course, everyone wants to know who will play Toto. His name is Murphy and he is a white Brussels Griffon/Cairn Terrier mix with scruffy fur and an adorable underbite. Murphy was rescued on February 5, 2016, from the ASPCA in Chandler, Arizona, by Lizzie Webb (music director for The Wizard of Oz tour) and was immediately welcomed into the theatre world. He has been a trusty backstage companion, a pit orchestra puppy (sleeping at mom’s feet while she plays piano and conducts shows) and within a few months of adoption he was onstage as Willoughby in Mary Poppins. This will be his second time playing Toto. He even has his own hashtag! #montanamurphy

Dean Sobon will serve as the director and previously created the national tours of Fiddler on the Roof and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Other directing credits include: Clue, the Musical, West Side Story, Oklahoma, Crazy for You, A Christmas Carol, How To Succeed In Business, A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, Big River, The Sound of Music, and Guys & Dolls.

Amy McCleary will create the magical choreography and she was the director/choreographer of the national tour of Memphis, the Musical and the choreographer of the national tour of The Wedding Singer. The team of Sobon and McCleary will take Dorothy, Toto, and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow “Over the Rainbow” to adventures in Munchkin Land, the Haunted Forest, and the Emerald City.

Featuring the classic songs, as composed by Harold Arlen, “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead”, and “If I Only Had a Brain,” along with the other beloved characters, The Wizard of Oz will have the entire family captivated as they travel down the yellow brick road for an unforgettable day at the theater. For more information, visit www.wizardofoztour.com.