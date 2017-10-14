VW independent/submitted information

Dr. Wassenstein’s Side Show, a costumed, Halloween event returns this season to the Wassenberg Art Center. Featuring national acts DJ Vourteque, Titano Strongman, Scarlett Storm, and fire performers Pyrsoscope!

Doctor Wassenstein’s Side Show is considered to be one of the most unusual, visually impressive, and entertaining Halloween events in the region. Risk of sell-out high. Tickets available now.

Featured performers are as follows:

Titano Strongman: Often considered the 8th Wonder of the World, Titano Oddfellow, world-record holder and theatrical performer, specializes in incredible feats of strength and titillating circus sideshow acts. He has even performed for the New York Metropolitan Opera. You won’t believe your eyes!

Scarlett Storm: Scarlett Storm, the Mistress of Whimsy! This clown darling and professional weirdo travels around the country bringing a tornado of touch-funny stunning sideshow to stages in her path. She has been featured on “The Gong Show” (ABC), and has performed across the country at well-known venues and in your strangest clown daydreams.

DJ Vourteque: Hailing from Chicago, Vourteque is one of America’s top electro-swing and neo-vintage DJs. Musician, remix artist, DJ, carny and ringmaster, Vourteque entertains and wows crowds from Los Angeles to New York. He’s played The Montreal Speakeasy to Tampa Steampunk Ball, from Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios premiere event in Chicago to Edwardian Ball in San Francisco. He’s been a staple of the Electric Forest and he’s the resident DJ for Detroit’s Theatre Bizarre. In addition, he’s an accomplished sideshow and variety performer and has worked with Philadelphia sideshow troupe The Squidling Brothers.

Pyroscope: Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Pyroscope consists of a small core group of individuals that perform flow arts and have dedicated their talents to entertaining others with their diverse skill sets in different types of prop manipulation. Pyroscope offers poi, hoop, fire eating, juggling, contact staff, levitating wand, fans, fire breathing, fire swords, and more.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events, call Wassenberg Art Center at: 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, or access its website at http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org.