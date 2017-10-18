Print for later

Tweet about it

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s Adrianna Grothause was named to the Third-Team All-Western Buckeye League Volleyball team, and teammate Megan Braun was named Honorable Mention.

First team: Hannah Rasawehr (Celina); Carly Alt (Ottawa-Glandorf); Brooke Kleman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Madie Howell (St. Marys); Emily Allen (Shawnee); Norah Painter (Shawnee); Sarah Pothast (Wapakoneta).

Second team: Kendra Kahle (Ottawa-Glandorf); Danielle Bertke (St. Marys); Alexis Kiessling (Defiance); Hailey Manuel (Shawnee); McKenna Black (Celina); Haylee Bushong (Kenton).

Third team: Caitlyn Renner (Bath); Paige Duncan (Celina); Janella Bryant (Defiance); Taylor Alt (Ottawa-Glandorf); Makenna Mele (St. Marys); Mackenzie Lange (Wapakoneta); Adrianna Grothause (Van Wert).

Honorable mention: Kali Armstrong (Bath); Hope Ebbling (Celina); Kaylee Brashear (Defiance); Madison Allemeier (Elida); Lauren Johnson (Kenton); Erika Annesser (Ottawa-Glandorf); Aaleyiah Williams (St. Marys); Kelsey Fischbach (Shawnee); Megan Braun (Van Wert); Kayla Crawford (Wapakoneta).

Player of the Year: Cary Alt (Ottawa-Glandorf).

Coach of the Championship Team: Ann Ellerbrock (Ottawa-Glandorf).