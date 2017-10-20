VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Middle School will hold Parent-Teacher Conferences in various locations at the school on Monday, October 30, from 4-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, October 31, from noon-7:30 p.m., with a dinner break from 4:30-5 that afternoon; and Thursday, November 2, from 4-7:30 p.m.

Parent-teacher conferences allow parents and students the opportunity to discuss their progress with the VWMS team of teachers. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the above hours, or during team time throughout the school year. Many activities are planned during conferences, including a book fair, while the VWMS main stairwell lobby will be filled with information from various community organizations.

Those wanting to attend VWMS parent-teacher conferences should park in the main VWMS or athletic parking lots and enter the building through the main school entrance or gymnasium entrance.

Parents are reminded that, due to parent-teacher conferences, there will be no school Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31. School will resume Wednesday, November 1, for a regular school day.

Parents who have not already received a conference time are encouraged to call or email their team of teachers or call Sarah White, school counselor, at 419.238.5520 to schedule a conference.