VWHS wins Makerfest STEM competition
VW independent/submitted information
LIMA — Van Wert High School competed in the second annual Makerfest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) event held in Lima. Over 30 schools from the area, and more than 1,400 students, competed in 19 STEM-related events.
Van Wert High School was awarded first place overall among the more than 30 schools. Competition event results for Van Wert are as follows:
- Business Simulation Challenge (second place): Nicole Clay, Jared Hernandez, Dalton Heppeard
- Cupcake Catastrophe: (first place): Aeris Blakeley, Anna Reichert, Storm Matthews
- Engineering in a Box (second place): Ryan Chen, Sydney Maller, Jenna Covey
- Explosion Mindcraft (third place): Andrew Hamblett, Zach Lape, Angel Haller
- First Robotics (third place): Nick Carter, Noah Carter, Michael Etter
- Video Game Design (third place): Lauren Cooper, Wesley Wagner, Anthony Salcido
- Pallet Furniture Assembly (first place): Brad Fuerst, Nathan Bidlack, Korey Oechsle
- Math Challenge (third place): Sterling Rigdon, Madison Turnwald, Zach Lape
- Operation Challenge (third place): Chloe Brake, Madison Jarrett, Madison Turnwald
- Animation Design (first place): Angel Haller
- Logo/Branding Design (third place): Caton Williamson
- Photo Manipulation (second place): Heaven Winters
- Photo Manipulation (third place): Katie McVaigh
- Photography (second place): Brook Zimmerman
- Engineering CAD (second place): Nathan Bidlack
- Engineering CAD (third place): Nick Carter
This was Van Wert High School’s first time attending and competing at Makerfest, with Coaches Bob Spath and Kerry Koontz saying they are excited and proud of the students and their accomplishments.
POSTED: 10/21/17 at 8:21 am. FILED UNDER: News