VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — Van Wert High School competed in the second annual Makerfest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) event held in Lima. Over 30 schools from the area, and more than 1,400 students, competed in 19 STEM-related events.

Van Wert High School was awarded first place overall among the more than 30 schools. Competition event results for Van Wert are as follows:

Business Simulation Challenge (second place): Nicole Clay, Jared Hernandez, Dalton Heppeard

Cupcake Catastrophe: (first place): Aeris Blakeley, Anna Reichert, Storm Matthews

Engineering in a Box (second place): Ryan Chen, Sydney Maller, Jenna Covey

Explosion Mindcraft (third place): Andrew Hamblett, Zach Lape, Angel Haller

First Robotics (third place): Nick Carter, Noah Carter, Michael Etter

Video Game Design (third place): Lauren Cooper, Wesley Wagner, Anthony Salcido

Pallet Furniture Assembly (first place): Brad Fuerst, Nathan Bidlack, Korey Oechsle

Math Challenge (third place): Sterling Rigdon, Madison Turnwald, Zach Lape

Operation Challenge (third place): Chloe Brake, Madison Jarrett, Madison Turnwald

Animation Design (first place): Angel Haller

Logo/Branding Design (third place): Caton Williamson

Photo Manipulation (second place): Heaven Winters

Photo Manipulation (third place): Katie McVaigh

Photography (second place): Brook Zimmerman

Engineering CAD (second place): Nathan Bidlack

Engineering CAD (third place): Nick Carter

This was Van Wert High School’s first time attending and competing at Makerfest, with Coaches Bob Spath and Kerry Koontz saying they are excited and proud of the students and their accomplishments.