Van Wert High School theatre members are preparing for their upcoming production of Mystery at Shady Acres by Michelle R. Davis.

The story involves a theft at a cozy 1920s Victorian hotel in the English countryside as the hotel is getting ready for some prestigious visitors. The audience, which is invited to participate, can help the hotel staff solve its most perplexing crime of the times.

The cast and crew for the production include the following students: Mikayla Hernandez as Mrs. Clifford, the hotel manager; Michaella Johnson as Basil the hotel clerk; Max Laney, Heimlich the hotel chef; and Anna Reichert, Alli Morrow, and Cloey Spry as Beth, Greta, and Lavinia, the hotel maids. Hotel guests include Austin Voors and Aeris Blakeley as the wealthy Mr. and Mrs. Fairfax, Sam Price and Grace Doctor as Mr. and Mrs. Brightham, Storm Matthews as Ms. X, Becky Rigdon as Audrey Rochester, and Dane Chiles as Stanley Larson.

Tour Bus Group visitors are portrayed by Kendall Rauch, Dante Jones, Carley White, and Meah Johnson, while those attempting to solve the case include Austin Carnahan as Chief Dover Wickfield, along with officers Kaylin Bledsoe, Chelsey White, and Sydney Maller, and Theo Scarpelli as Detective Thornton, with Katie Able as assistant Emma Reid.

Stage crew consists of stage manager Erienne Cassidy, assistant stage manager Erin Gemmer, and Lexi Allmandinger, Abbey Bradford, Wesley Wagner, and Clayton Doctor.

Show time for the entire production is set for 7 p.m. Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased from theatre students listed above or by calling the box office at 419.238.NPAC starting Monday, October 23. Tickets will also be available at the door.

All tickets are $6, and can be paid for by cash and check only. Mystery at Shady Acres is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.