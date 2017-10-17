VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest announces parent-teacher conferences will be held Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, as well as Monday, February 20, 2018.

Hours for conferences are as follows: 4-7:30 p.m. Monday, October 30; 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 31 (teachers will be at lunch from 11 a.m. until noon); and 4-7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 20.

Parent-teacher conferences allow parents the opportunity to discuss students’ progress in school with teachers. Teaching staff members welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during conference hours.

Those planning to attend should park in the far west parking lots near the back of the school and enter through the high school gymnasium entrance or the middle school gymnasium entrance.