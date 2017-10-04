Print for later

It was the final home match for four Van Wert volleyball seniors, and they finished in style.

Laine Spoor, Rebekah Fast, Madison Turnwald, Megan Braun and the Lady Cougars defeated Elida in straight sets on Tuesday, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.

The victory avenged a loss to Elida during Saturday’s Van Wert Invitational.

The Lady Cougars have three remaining regular season matches – at Bath on Thursday, at state-ranked Antwerp on Monday and at Celina on Tuesday.