Van Wert independent sports

Opening round Ohio High School Association volleyball and soccer tournament pairings were announced on Sunday.

No. 10 seed Van Wert will open Division II volleyball tournament action at No. 7 seed St. Marys at 6:30 p.m. October 18. The winner will play No. 3 seed Wauseon on October 21.

In Division IV volleyball action, No. 11 seed Lincolnview will open tournament play at No. 4 seed Ottoville at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 16, and No. 8 seed Crestview will play at No. 7 seed Delphos St. John’s at the same time. The winners will meet three days later, at the high seed’s home court.

Van Wert’s soccer teams will hit the road to begin Division II OHSAA tournament action. The Cougars will play at St. Marys at 6 p.m. October 16, while the No. 10 seed Lady Cougars have a first round bye, and will play at No. 1 seed and state ranked Wapakoneta at 5 p.m. October 21.

The No. 11 seed Lincolnview Lancers will begin boys Division III soccer tournament action at No. 10 seed Miller City at 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 17. The winner will play at No. 2 seed Bluffton on October 21.

The Lady Lancers will play at Delphos Jefferson at 5 p.m. October 16, with the winner squaring off against Coldwater on October 18.

The Crestview Lady Knights will travel to Continental for Division III action at 5 p.m. October 16. The winner will play either Spencerville or Fort Jennings.