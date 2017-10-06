DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education accepted the resignation of longtime welding instructor Brent Wright and also approved the school’s five-year financial forecast during its October meeting on Thursday.

Wright, who attended the meeting, became emotional at times when he talked of his love for Vantage and its students, but how, as a longtime motor sports enthusiast, he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to operate the second largest motor sports park in the country in Topeka, Kansas.

“A week ago I had to absolutely make the toughest decision of my life,” Wright said of the decision to leave Vantage. “Ten years ago, all I ever wanted in life was this, and I thank you for it.”

Wright, who is also a former Vantage graduate, said he talked to Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner prior to making the decision to leave Vantage.

“If anybody knows me, racing is my life, outside of teaching,” Wright noted. “For that opportunity to come about, it’s time to walk away.”

Wright did note that, when looking at candidates to replace him, the administration and board should “look at people who are not just good welders, but good with kids, who understand them.”

Board members and administrators shook hands with Wright and wished him well.

Vantage Treasurer Laura Peters talked about the five-year forecast, noting that it shows an operating deficit in four of the five years because the school’s 0.8-mill renewal levy, which is on the November general election ballot, cannot be included in the forecast.

Without the levy, which brings in approximately $935,000 annually, Vantage would see an operating shortfall of more than $1.5 million by the final year of the forecast.

The board approved the forecast later in the meeting.

Vantage High School Director Tony Unverferth reported on the results of the school’s State Report Card, noting that, while the school’s Prepared for Success grade went from a “C” to a “D”, the school actually improved in that category, but was downgraded because a higher percentage was needed this year to achieve the same grade.

Overall, Unverferth said, Vantage ranked third among the 49 Joint Vocational School Districts, with two “A”s, a “B”, and the “D”.

During his report, Ohio Technical Center Director Pete Prichard noted that the schools LPN program was getting closer to its opening date, noting, “the goal is to have it up and running by January 8.”

In personnel action, the board approved a large number of student and adult banquet workers, as well as OTC instructors.

Student banquet workers include: Tanam Brown, Dominique Bush, Hailey Cotterman, Brittney Cross, Emily Freund, Haley Martin, Jacob Mueller, Xavier Sherburn, Katheryn Bolenbaugh, Hailey Brenneman, Sedallia Brower, Curtis Brown, Jennifer Cardenas, Tees Deitemeyer, Samantha Dunlap, Tanner Dunn, Kaleb Helms, Najah Martin, Rylee Phillips, Anthony Porter, Garrett Smith, Raeanne Theobald, and Ashley Thrasher.

Adult banquet workers include Marcia Osenga, Penny Baucom, Cindy Harting, Diane Becker, Annette Klinger, Karen McGilton, Nancy Keith, Gail Gillett, Beth Evans, Paula VanTilburg, and Robin Burns.

OTC instructors include Jennifer Warnecke and Jourdan Tomlinson, Medical Assistant instructors; Kathleen Coraspe, Medical Assistant co-lead instructor; and Thomas Zuber, Welding instructor. Tiffany Schnipke was also hired as OTC evening secretary.

The board went into executive session to discuss confidential matters, before adjourning without taking further action.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 2, in the district conference room.