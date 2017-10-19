Forty seniors and juniors enrolled in the Construction Equipment Tech program at Vantage Career Center displayed their skills on Wednesday for members of the public and representatives of local businesses. Ohio CAT brought some new equipment to the school for students to use, such as the backhoe (above) being operated by a Vantage senior. Masonry and electricity are other trades included in the program. Students will travel to Lima on Thursday to compete in various skills tests at Makerfest in Lima. This is the second year for the Construction Equipment Tech program at Vantage, according to instructor David DeLano. Kate O’Connell/Van Wert independent