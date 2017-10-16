I first walked through the doors of Vantage Career Center in 1977 as an incoming high school junior, eager to learn new skills and start my career. I didn’t know very much about Vantage, other than it was new to the community and offered programming that appealed to me at that time.

Little did I know what a profound and lasting influence that decision to attend Vantage would have on me. My career, my ambitions, and my quality of life were shaped in positive ways that in looking back, could never have been anticipated. The opportunities afforded me throughout my career, even to this day, can be attributed to that one decision to attend Vantage over 40 years ago.

My story is the story of thousands of high school and adult students in this region that have benefited from the programming and support services offered by Vantage Career Center. Our community has many successful Vantage alumni that have become entrepreneurs, leaders and very successful contributing citizens, providing businesses and industries with the workforce they need to be successful in a competitive economy.

As we reflect back to those early days when Vantage was a new concept, one has to marvel at the foresight, the vision, and the willingness to invest in the future made by our community. Our predecessors understood the importance of technical skills training and the impact it would have on the lives of many citizens. They understood the value of having a skilled workforce in supporting our local business community, and how that translates into sound economic development.

Today, much like the scenario I experienced 40 years ago, students walk into a renovated and modern Vantage Career Center to learn new skills and start their career. The voters in the Vantage district have continued to support the school over the years, allowing us to offer up-to-date, in-demand skills training that gives students the opportunities to start their careers and continue their education if they so choose. The voters have seen the success of Vantage alumni and the effects of having a skilled workforce on the community.

On November 7, Vantage will have a 0.8-mill renewal levy on the ballot. This is no new money, but a continuation of funding you have supported us with for many years.

There has never been a more critical time for a technically skilled workforce. Students having the technical skills business and industry are seeking have tremendous opportunities to make an excellent living and continue their education. Businesses that have access to a skilled workforce stay in our community and thrive.

Having a modern, up-to-date career center like Vantage that is a resource for providing the skilled workforce is critical to make businesses and communities competitive in today’s economic environment. This levy is a renewal and will cost a homeowner $16.73 per year on a $100,000 home, or 4.6 cents per day. This money provides critical dollars for basic daily operation expenses and educational supplies.

If you need further information, please feel free to contact me at 419.238.5411 or 800.686.3944, extension 2102.

–Rick Turner, Vantage superintendent