DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert Police Chief Joel Hammond’s provided a somewhat bleak update on local drug activities, but with the hope that a new interdiction program aimed at keeping drugs out of the city — and dealers off the streets — will have a positive impact on the situation.

“Due to (the) ongoing drug epidemic facing the nation, and especially Ohio as the epicenter, we have adjusted our enforcement-investigation resources to targeting the supply/dealer side to help stem the flow,” Chief Hammond said, noting that his department has partnered with FBI offices in Lima and Dayton and the Lima/Dayton Drug Task Force with the hope of reducing the amount of methamphetamine and heroin coming into the city.

The police chief said the devastation the drug epidemic is causing locally can be seen in the number of overdose calls to which the police department has responded.

“In the last year, there have been 50 people who have overdosed and six deaths directly attributed to an overdose,” Chief Hammond said, noting that those numbers are based on only those cases reported to the VWPD. “So the numbers are probably much higher when you factor in how many do not get reported.”

The VWPD has seized more than 1½ pounds of crystal methamphetamine — approximately 7,000 individual doses — as well as more than 120 grams of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil, which, depending on how it is distributed, could equal as much as 6,000 individual doses.

Local drug dealers have also reported that they are able to increase their distribution fivefold due to how strong (and deadly) fentanyl is.

The VWPD has also seized more than 220 hypodermic syringes during contacts with drug dealers, removing a huge health and safety concern for the public and first responders.

So far, the department’s 180 drug investigations have resulted in 35 people being indicted on felony drug charges. In addition, felony indictments are still pending on another 31 people, due to a backlog in getting lab results because state laboratories are overwhelmed with drug cases, resulting in long delays.

The VWPD has seized $7,300 in cash locally and is part of a much larger seizure due to its work outside the city with the FBI. In addition to the cash, the department has seized or removed a number of firearms, including some military grade weapons.

Chief Hammond noted that all of the above results, along with the work/operations in Dayton and Lima, would not be possible without the collaboration, hard work, resources, and assistance of the FBI, the Dayton Task Force, Lima/Allen County Drug Task Force, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

“By sharing information and resources, we are able to concentrate and make it more difficult for the drug operations in our state and city, with the hope of reducing the deadly consequences of this horrific epidemic,” Chief Hammond said.