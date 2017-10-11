Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 3 Spencerville 0

The Crestview Lady Knights wrapped up the Northwest Conference portion of their schedule in style, with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 victory over Spencerville.

Crestview (16-5, 7-1 NWC) finished as conference runner-up to Ada.

Lyvia Black was 19 of 20 serving with seven aces and seven digs, while Bailey Gregory was 19 of 19 serving with three aces and five digs. Abby Bagley was 10 of 10 serving with an ace, and she had 21 assists. Lexi Gregory had a pair of aces and 10 kills, while Ally McCoy had a dozen kills.

Crestview will host Hicksville in the regular season finale at 10 a.m. Saturday, then the Lady Knights will open the Division IV tournament at Delphos St. John’s at 5 p.m. Monday, October 16.

Paulding 3 Lincolnview 1

The Lady Lancers fell to Paulding 23-25, 22-25, 25-11, and 22-25. It was the regular season finale for Lincolnview (10-12, 3-5 Northwest Conference).

Tuesday’s was the final home appearance for four seniors – Kaitlyn Brenneman, MaKenna Klausing, Kayla Schimmoeller and Alana Williams.

Lakin Brant led the team with 25 digs, while Williams had 20 digs. Morgan Miller and Brianna Ebel had 23 and 22 assists respectively, and Klausing and Schimmoeller had 14 and 10 kills.

Lincolnview will begin Division IV tournament action at state-ranked Ottoville (No. 4, Division IV) at 5 p.m. Monday.

Celina 3 Van Wert 0

Celina swept Van Wert in straight sets on Tuesday, 25-14, 25-9, and 25-19. It was the regular season finale for the Lady Cougars. Division II tournament play will begin at St. Marys at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18.