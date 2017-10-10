Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Antwerp 3 Van Wert 2

The Lady Cougars played the state-ranked Lady Archers (No. 20, Division IV) tough, but fell in five sets 14-25, 17-25, 25-20,25-23, 6-15 on Monday. Van Wert will travel to Celina tonight.

New Knoxville 3 Lincolnview 0

New Knoxville swept Lincolnview in straight sets on Monday, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20. Lakin Brant had 24 digs for the Lady Lancers, Brianna Ebel had 11 assists, and Madison Williams and MaKenna Klausing each fifnished with six kills. Lincolnview will host Paulding tonight.

Soccer

Van Wert 2 Spencerville 1 (boys)

Coltin McCloud and Eli Rager each scored goals, to lead the Cougars to a 2-1 non-conference win over Spencerville on Monday.

Bluffton 9 Crestview 0 (girls)

The Lady Knights were shutout by Bluffton 9-0, during Monday’s Northwest Conference contest.