Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Paulding 0

The Lady Knights won for the second time in three days, topping Paulding 25-9, 25-16, 25-21.

Abby Bagley was 18-18 serving with two aces, four kills and 28 assists. Lexi Gregory had a pair of aces, six kills and eight digs, while Lyvia Black had two aces and 10 digs. Ally McCoy had 14 kills, while Avery McCoy had 8 kills.

Crestview (14-5, 6-1) NWC will host Delphos St. John’s at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ada 3 Lincolnview 1

Ada won Thursday’s NWC match, topping Lincolnview 25-16, 25-17, 21-25, and 17-25.

Lakin Brant led the Lady Lancers with 25 digs, while Alana Williams had 20 digs. Morgan Miller and Brianna Ebel each had 18 assists, Kayla Schimmoeller had 12 kills and MaKenna Klausing had 11 kills.

Lincolnview fell to 10-10 (3-4 NWC).

Soccer

Lincolnview 1 Allen East 1 (boys)

A last second goal by Clayton Leeth allowed Lincolnview to tie Allen East 1-1 on Thursday. Jared Pollack served up a corner kick to Dylan Schimmoeller, who assisted Leeth with the game-tying goal.

Celina 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Bulldogs shut out the host Cougars 4-0 on Thursday.

Delphos St. John’s 2 Crestview 0 (girls)

The Lady Knights were blanked by the Lady Blue Jays, during Thursday’s non-conference action.

Girls Division II sectional tennis

Thursday’s matches were postponed due to wet conditions. Action is scheuled to begin today at UNOH or at Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center in Lima.