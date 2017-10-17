Van Wert independent sports

Delphos Jefferson 3 Lincolnview 1 (girls)

The Lady Wildcats of Delphos Jefferson ended Lincolnview’s soccer season with a 3-1 Division III sectional semifinal win in Delphos on Monday night.

Lincolnview’s lone goal was scored by Raegan Boley with an assist from Abby Myers and Shiann Kraft.

Maddie McConnahea accounted for two of Jefferson’s goals, and Noel Warnement accounted for the other goal.

The Lady Wildcats will play at Coldwater at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and the winner will advance to next week’s district at Ottoville.

Continental 11 Crestview 0 (girls)

Crestview trailed 7-0 at halftime, and went on to lose 11-0 to Continental in Monday’s Division III sectional semifinal at Continental High School. Crestview’s season came to a close at 0-17.

St. Marys 6 Van Wert 1 (boys)

Van Wert’s season came to a close, with Monday’s 6-1 loss Division II sectional semifinal loss at St. Marys. The Cougars finished the season 3-12.

Jake Lautzenheiser accounted for Van Wert’s only goal.