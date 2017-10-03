Van Wert independent sports

Bath 5 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Cougars dropped to 2-10 (0-7 Western Buckeye League) with Monday’s 5-0 home loss to the Wildcats.

Van Wert will host Elida on Thursday.

Lincolnview 4 Paulding 2 (boys)

Clayton Leeth scored two goals and had two assists, as the Lancers defeated the Panthers 4-2 on Monday. Jared Pollock had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Wallis and Brendan Hanf accounted for Lincolnview’s other goals.

The Lancers is scheduled to host Allen East on Thursday.

Ada 4 Lincolnview 3 (girls)

Olivia Gorman scored a goal and had two assists, but the Lady Lancers fell 4-3 to Ada on Monday. Maddie Gorman had a goal and an assist, and Raegan Boley accounted for Lincolnview’s remaining goal.

Lincolnview will host Ottoville on Saturday.