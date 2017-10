Van Wert independent sports

Celina 3 Van Wert 0

The Lady Cougars were shut out by Celina 3-0 on Tuesday. Van Wert will host Defiance next Tuesday, then will close out the regular season next Saturday at Lima Sr.

Coldwater 11 Crestview 0

Coldwater blanked the Lady Knights 11-0 on Tuesday. Crestview will host Delphos St. John’s on Thursday.