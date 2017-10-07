SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ELIDA — For the third consecutive week, the Van Wert Cougars lost a game by a 35-27 margin.

After losses to Shawnee and Kenton, the Cougars fell to Elida on Friday night. The loss dropped Van Wert to 3-4 (2-4 WBL), while the Bulldogs improved to 5-2 (4-2 WBL).

“We cannot fault our effort, our guys played hard,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

Elida’s Cole Harmon opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run at the 9:47 mark of the first quarter. Noah Adcock’s extra point was good, and the Bulldogs enjoyed a 7-0 lead.

Van Wert responded with a score with 6:17 left in the quarter, when Nate Place connected with Jake Hilleary for a 12-yard touchdown. Jake Lautzenheiser’s kick was no good, and the Cougars trailed 7-6.

Place’s eight-yard touchdown run gave the Cougars a 13-7 advantage late in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs regained the lead with just under nine minutes to go in the second quarter, when Isaac McAdams found Daniel Unruh for an eight-yard score.

A one-yard touchdown run by McAdams extended Elida’s lead to 21-13 with 1:22 left before halftime.

It took the Cougars less than one minute to find the end zone in the second half. Place fired his second touchdown pass of the night, a 29-yarder to Storm Pierce, and Van Wert trailed 21-20.

But the Bulldogs were able to push the lead to eight, when McAdams ran it in from four yards out with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Highlighted by a 51-yard pass from Place to Drew Bagley, the Cougars put together a promising drive after that, but it ended inside the Elida 10, when the Bulldogs held on fourth and short.

“We need to take advantage of when opportunities arise,” Recker said. “We need to continue to pay attention to small details to get big results.”

Cole Harmon scored from 51 yards out with 3:19 left in the fourth quarter to extend Elida’s lead to 35-20, but the Cougars weren’t done.

Van Wert quickly drove 80 yards, and ended the drive with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Place to Jacoby Kelly. Lautzenheiser’s PAT was good, and the Cougars trailed 35-27.

However, Elida sealed the victory by recovering Van Wert’s onside kick.

Place finished the game with 350 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 40 yards and a score.

Bagley caught 11 passes for 115 yards, and Tanner Barnhart had seven catches for 75 yards.

The Cougars will host Bath on Friday.