VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County held its 19th annual Day of Caring event on Friday, September 29. This annual event helps replenish food and blood supplies within our community. After a record setting 2016 event, expectations were set high for 2017 and the event did not disappoint. As always, when there is a need in the county, local businesses and residents step up to the plate to give, volunteer, and advocate.

The food drive collected last year over 36,000 items, and this year a record-breaking 38,000-plus items were collected. The blood drive collected more than 180 units to replenish local blood bank counts.

“This year’s Day of Caring was a great success in many ways,” said United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith. “We had shared with Van Wert County residents the most needed items and our community responded with a record number of those items collected.

“You cannot imagine the number of people that go into the execution of this event,” Smith added. “If you have never been a part of it, you need to get involved next year.

“This is truly a community event and we couldn’t do it without everyone helping with donations, volunteering, providing equipment and sponsors,” she noted.

“Thank you to everyone that helped make this year’s Day of Caring event a huge success,” said Jessi Harman, 2017 Day of Caring chair. “This year we were able to expand our reach and donate to three local food pantries: The Salvation Army, Trinity Friends, and the Van Wert County Co-Op Ministries.

“We focused on the most needed items for those pantries again this year and had a record number of items collected,” Harman added. “This year’s food collection will provide quality meals to local families in need and the blood collected at the blood drive has the possibility of saving hundreds of lives in our area.”

To help set new records in 2017, the United Way Day of Caring Committee connected with many area businesses, organizations, and individuals to get more people involved. The local schools held food drive events and challenges between classrooms and other county schools.

Area banks competed in a friendly challenge to see which bank could collect the most food items. Area banks collected over 10,000 items, with First Federal Savings & Loan of Van Wert winning the challenge. Participating businesses throughout the Van Wert area held food drives as well. One in particular was the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, which collected canned goods or a money donation at the door of its Business Expo to donate to the Day of Caring.

Vantage Career Center allowed United Way to use its facility and Vantage’s staff and students sorted the food drive items.

Planning for next year’s United Way Day of Caring is underway. To find out how area residents can impact their community, contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689, email at unitedway109@gmail.com, or visit www.unitedwayvanwert.org.