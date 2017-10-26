Vantage Career Center recently held its 2017 United Way campaign. Participation in the campaign this year increased 14 percent over the 2016 campaign. Administrative and staff employees made donations to help support the 27 local agencies currently receiving funding from United Way. Vantage Career Center is a devoted supporter of the United Way and actively participates in campaign, fundraisers, and volunteerism. Vantage alone brought in nearly 5,000 food items and the Construction Equipment Technologies class alone brought in 1,000 food items for the Day of Caring food drive. Vantage Career Center is a vital part of the Day of Caring event that supports all of Van Wert County. Here, students and Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner pose with the United Way sign. (United Way photo)