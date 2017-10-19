Submitted information

Twig III met October 10 at the Van Wert County Hospital for their monthly meeting with 16 members in attendance. Speaker Dawn Rhoades, RN, director of women’s heath at the hospital, was the speaker. Her main topic was focused on Kegel or pelvic floor exercises for women. The Kegel exercises help strengthen weak muscles around the bladder. When these muscles are weak, women can leak urine.

Rhoades also stressed the importance of having yearly mammograms once they reach age 40. It is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early in most women. It is recommended to have a mammogram once a year.

Lisa Dunn, chairwoman, opened the business meeting at 7:30 p.m. The “Tree of Lights” table will once again be at the Apple Festival on October 20 and 21, according to Marlene Freund, chairperson. Community members have a chance to purchase a $5 light or a $50 star to honor a special person or in memory of a loved one. Forms are available at various locations in town, hospital gift shop, or by calling Freund. The special lighting ceremony will take place on November 27.

The gift shop report was given by Linda Hoffman. The gift shop has stocked new Ohio State and Michigan items. Baby onesies, balloons, clothing, cigars (gum), and wrist bands for new dads, as well as many small gifts for ill friends and relatives. Candy and snack items are also offered at a great price, with sale items throughout the shop and Christmas items coming in very soon.

Members were reminded to keep their working hours in the shop and to dust.

Hostesses for the evening were Sherri Arn and Mary Kehres.

The next meeting will be November 14. Anyone interested in joining Twig III should call Dunn.