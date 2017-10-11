The driver of a semi tractor-trailer rig was injured and the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency was called out to deal with engine oil and diesel fuel spilled into Spice Run along U.S. 30. Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the one-vehicle crash, while Middle Point EMS Squad took the as-yet unidentified driver to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. EMA Director Rick McCoy coordinated with environmental crews from Fort Wayne, Indiana, who handled cleanup of the oil and diesel fuel. Photo by Rick McCoy for the Van Wert independent