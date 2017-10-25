VW independent/submitted information

A culmination of over 20 years of country hits is going to heat up the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage at 7 p.m. January 27, 2018, with Lonestar, presented by First Federal Savings & Loan of Van Wert. Starting at noon this Thursday, October 26, tickets for Lonestar will be available for purchase at the Niswonger Box Office and online at NPACVW.ORG.

Known for merging its country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of 10 million album units since its national launch in 1995 and achieved 10 No. 1 country hits, including “No News,” “Come Crying to Me,” and the group’s crossover smash “Amazed” (which was also No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first record since 1983’s “Islands in the Stream” to top both charts).

The band’s awards include a 1999 ACM Single of the Year for “Amazed” (the song also won Song of the Year) and the 2001 CMA Vocal Group of the Year.

In addition to “Amazed,” which was No. 1 with country audiences for eight weeks in a row, Lonely Grill yielded three more No. 1 country hits: “Smile,” “Tell Her,” and “What About Now.” The 2001 release, I’m Already There, topped the country album charts, as did the band’s 2003 retrospective From There to Here: The Greatest Hits, which produced yet another No. 1 single, “My Front Porch Looking In.”

Along with presenting sponsor First Federal Savings & Loan, supporting sponsors for Lonestar include Belna Petroleum, Hoffman Plumbing & Heating Inc., The Kenn-Feld Group, and Mercer Landmark. The 2017-18 season is brought to you by season sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, Statewide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Lonestar can be purchased through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722 or online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the southwest edge of Van Wert.