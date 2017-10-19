“There’s no place like home.” This conjures up many memories. To me, it makes me think of Christmas, Thanksgiving, and other warm and loving family gatherings to relive memories and make new ones.

Perhaps one of the greatest family musicals of all-time uses this line and really is the crux of its story. With all the great lines, story lines and scenes within The Wizard of Oz, the overarching message of the musical is sometimes an afterthought. However, the message Dorothy leaves with us is that there truly is no place like home. I believe it’s the last message she states at the end of the show.

Well, we’ve all seen the movie, but how many have actually seen the stage production? Is it really possible to have a tornado, flying monkeys, a yellow brick road, a vividly colorful munchkin land, a melting witch, and so much more on stage? Well, if anyone can do it, it would be Broadway!

This October 30 and 31 (Halloween,) this lavish production with Dorothy, Toto, and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow will come to life at the Niswonger and amaze us with breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography, and classic songs. All the songs and characters we love and remember will be a part of this national treasure on stage. This revamped production even includes a few new songs composed by the legendary Broadway composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Don’t miss the opportunity to travel “Over the Rainbow” in this spectacular celebration of the iconic 1939 MGM film. It will blow you away!

With the timing of our performances and the immense popularity of the show, we are offering two nights for you to enjoy The Wizard of Oz at the Niswonger, Monday and Tuesday nights, October 30 and 31. The length of the show is the typical run length of 2½ hours including an intermission. We have moved the start time for both of these shows up to 7 p.m. so you can be done and on your way by 9:30.

Make it a special family memory as this professional touring production comes to Van Wert for two performances around Halloween. Bring the kids and grandparents because I am sure it will be the talk of the town and region once you see it. So don’t miss out! And remember: there truly is no place like home! How true that is.

Before The Wizard of Oz takes our stage, one of the most popular soft rock bands of all-time, the Little River Band takes our Central Insurance Stage on Saturday, October 28, for a 7:30 p.m. concert. There are so many hit songs this band has turned out and are still being played all over the world today. Just to refresh your mind, here are a few: “Cool Change”, “Reminiscing”, “Lady”, “Happy Anniversary”, “Take it Easy on Me”, and “Lonesome Loser”. Now you remember the band? Did I name your favorite Little River Band tune? If not, come and you’ll hear it. Their music is some of my all-time favorites.

Tickets are available for both of these, The Wizard of Oz and Little River Band, either online or through our box office. Little River Band is coming for just a single concert and there are just a few seats remaining. The Wizard of Oz is at a point where one show would nearly be sold out; however, when we spread it out over two, there is still a good choice of seats remaining for each one. Take a bird’s eye view of the entire stage from the balcony or get up close so you can see each character up close. Either way is a winner!

