Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: schedule subject to change)

Monday, October 2

Boys soccer: Bath at Van Wert 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Lincolnview at Paulding 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Lincolnview at Ada 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Hardin Northern at Lincolnview 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3

Tennis: Van Wert at Lima Central Catholic 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Van Wert at Celina 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Crestview at Coldwater 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Elida at Van Wert 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Lincolnview at Crestview 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4

No events scheduled

Thursday, October 5

Cross country: Crestview, Lincolnview, Van Wert at Coldwater Invite 4:45 p.m.

Boys soccer: Allen East at Lincolnview

Boys soccer: Celina at Van Wert

Girls soccer: Delphos St. John’s at Crestview 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Van Wert at Bath 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Crestview at Paulding 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Ada at Lincolnview 7 p.m.

Boys Division II district golf at Red Hawk Run (Findlay)

Boys Division III district golf at Stone Ridge Golf Club (Bowling Green)

Girls Division II sectional tennis at UNOH

Friday October 6

Football: Ada at Crestview 7 p.m.

Football: Van Wert at Elida 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

Girls soccer: Ottoville at Lincolnview 11 a.m.

Volleyball: Delphos St. John’s at Crestview 11:30 a.m.

Cross country: Van Wert at Eisenhart Invitational 11:45 a.m.

Boys soccer: Temple Christian at Lincolnview 1 p.m.

Boys soccer: Van Wert at Liberty Center 2 p.m.

Girls Division II sectional tennis at UNOH