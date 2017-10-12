The Van Wert Area Photography Club will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, October 12, at 7 pm at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert. High on the agenda is the rescheduling of the canal shoot and financial report.

Although Saturday turned out to be a pretty nice day in Van Wert, the forecast for a 60 percent chance of rain and the facts that we’d be traveling some 60 miles south of Van Wert over several hours, and then having the return drive, were just too many unknowns for the trip. Also there was the safety consideration of not wishing to deal with embankments covered with wet grass or weeds.

We hope the next date we pick will be a dry, but colorful one. Oh, the suspense!