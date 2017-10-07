SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It was a night that Crestview’s Charles Stefanek won’t soon forget.

The senior wide receiver and kick returner was crowned Homecoming King, then caught five passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a score to lead the Crestview Knights to a 49-21 victory over Ada.

After forcing the Bulldogs into a three-and-out to open the game, Crestview’s offense went to work. The Knights marched 79 yards and scored on a two-yard touchdown toss from Drew Kline to Derick Dealey. Dylan Hicks kicked the extra point and Crestview led 7-0 with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

The Knights forced another three-and-out and struck quickly. After a penalty Kline ran for 22 yards, then two plays later connected with Stefanek, who broke a tackle and raced 50 yards for a 14-0 Crestview lead.

The Bulldogs trimmed the deficit in half four plays later, when quarterback Seth Conley fired a 39-yard touchdown strike to Chase Sumner. Aaron Everhart’s PAT was good at the 2:04 mark.

However, Stefanek and the Knights struck back on the ensuing kickoff. Stefanak grabbed the ball at the 15, avoided tacklers and sprinted to the end zone for an 85-yard score and a 20-7 Crestview lead with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter.

“He adds the speed factor, and he’s more athletic than people give him credit for,” head coach Jared Owens said. “Sometimes I think he’s underestimated because he’s a little smaller, but he’s a hard working kid and a great young man, and he’s making a lot of plays for us. I’m proud of him.”

After Stefanek’s score, Ada responded less than two minutes later, when Conley again connected with Sumner for a 68-yard touchdown to make it 20-14.

Crestview scored twice in the second quarter to push the lead to 35-14. The Knights opened the quarter with a quick four-play drive that featured a 17-yard run by Dealey and three rushes by Kline for 36 yards, including a six-yard touchdown run. Kline then found Grant Schlaugbaum for the two-point conversion and a 28-14 lead.

Crestview struck again with 1:51 left in the quarter, when Kline found Sheets wide open on a post pattern, and connected for an 81-yard touchdown and a 35-14 advantage.

Kline finished the game 13-of-20 for 265 yards and three touchdowns, and ran 17 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Two of his completions were to Sheets for 112 yards, and Dealey caught four passes for 60 yards and a score.

The Bulldogs drove 61 yards in 10 plays and scored with two seconds left before halftime. Conley capped the drive with a five-yard pass to Phillip Coulson. Conley finished the night 15-of-34 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran 13 times for 21 yards.

The Knights iced the game early in the third quarter. After a 42-yard completion between Kline and Dealey, Trevor Gibson took a handoff and barreled three yards for a touchdown and a 42-21 lead.

The final score of the game came at the 2:10 mark of the third quarter. On fourth and nine, Owens called for a fake punt, the and Knights executed it to perfection, when Schlaughbaum found Stefanak wide open at the 35 yard line. Stefanak grabbed the pass and eluded two tacklers to complete a 51-yard score, and a 49-21 advantage.

After a Week No. 6 loss to Spencerville, Owens was pleased with how the Knights bounced back.

“(The loss) definitely sharpened our attention to how important of a game this was,” Owens said. “This was a big win for us tonight.”

The victory improved Crestview’s record to 6-1 (3-1 NWC), while Ada dropped to 4-3 (2-2 NWC).

The Knights will hit the road for the final time during the regular season, when they play Allen East on Friday.

Scoring summary:

7:24 1st qtr: Drew Kline 2 yard pass to Derick Dealey (Dylan Hicks kick) 7-0 CHS

4:15 1st qtr: Drew Kline 50 yard pass to Charles Stefanek (Dylan Hicks kick) 14-0 CHS

2:04 1st qtr: Seth Conley 39 yard pass to Chase Sumner (Aaron Everhart kick) 14-7 CHS

1:51 1st qtr: Charles Stefanek 85 yard kickoff return (kick blocked) 20-7 CHS

0:04 1st qtr: Seth Conley 68 yard pass to Chase Sumner (Aaron Everhart kick) 20-14 CHS

10:22 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 6 yard run (Kline pass to Grant Schlagbaum) 28-14 CHS

1:51 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 81 yard pass to Wade Sheets (Dylan Hicks kick) 35-14 CHS

0:02 2nd qtr: Chase Sumner 5 yard pass to Phillip Coulson (Aaron Everhart kick) 35-21 CHS

10:32 3rd qtr: Trevor Gibson 3 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 42-21

2:10 3rd qtr: Grant Schlagbaum 51 yard pass to Charles Stefanek (Dylan Hicks kick) 49-21